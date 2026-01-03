site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Not starting Friday
Sexton is not starting against the Bucks on Friday.
Sexton will return to the bench for this contest. He's averaging 14.9 points per game when deployed off the bench, so he should still have some upside in most formats.
