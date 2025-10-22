Hornets' Collin Sexton: Not starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sexton will come off the bench in Wednesday's regular season opener against the Nets.
Sexton started Charlotte's preseason finale with a lot of key guys getting hit with a rest day, but he'll return to a reserve role Wednesday night. He should still be able to provide some points, triples and assists as a member of the second unit, but his upside will be capped.
More News
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Scores 21 points with 10 assists•
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Starting preseason finale•
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Starting against Dallas•
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Looks sharp in 15 minutes•
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Candidate to start based on matchup•