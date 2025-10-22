default-cbs-image
Sexton will come off the bench in Wednesday's regular season opener against the Nets.

Sexton started Charlotte's preseason finale with a lot of key guys getting hit with a rest day, but he'll return to a reserve role Wednesday night. He should still be able to provide some points, triples and assists as a member of the second unit, but his upside will be capped.

