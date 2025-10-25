Hornets' Collin Sexton: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sexton will start in Saturday's game against the 76ers.
The 26-year-old guard will supplant Kon Knueppel in the starting five on Saturday. Sexton logged 17 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's season-opening win over the Nets, posting 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal.
