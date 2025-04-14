Okogie amassed 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 loss to the Celtics.

Okogie finished his first season in Charlotte with a 14-point performance against the defending NBA champions, his highest point total since scoring 19 in a loss to the Lakers in January. The Georgia Tech product played in 40 games this season, averaging 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He shot a career-high 44.3 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from deep.