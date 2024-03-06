Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said Monday in an interview with "The Wes & Walker Show" of 102.5 The Block Charlotte that Ball (ankle) is "doing more and more" work on the court but remains without a clear timeline to return to game action, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. "He had a good workout [Monday], and did some live," Clifford said of Ball. "I feel like he's getting closer but not quite there yet."

While Clifford's comments offer encouragement that Ball hasn't been shut down from activity as he recovers from right ankle tendinopathy, the lack of clarity regarding when the star point guard might resume playing in games has made it increasingly difficult for managers in redraft leagues to continue holding him. Considering that the Hornets are well out of playoff contention, the team is likely to continue exercising extreme caution with Ball, who may be subject to a minute restriction if and when he eventually makes his return to the lineup. Ball hasn't played since Jan. 26 due to the injury.