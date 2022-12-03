Plumlee ended Friday's 117-116 win over the Wizards with 17 points (5-10 FG, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes.
Plumlee saw a few more minutes than usual in the win over Washington. He capitalized by shooting the ball efficiently and grabbing double-digit rebounds for the third time in four games. The veteran big man is also averaging a career-best 4.1 assists per game. Inconsistency is usually the issue with Plumlee, but he continues to be a decent streaming option in most standard leagues.
