Plumlee totaled 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 win over the 76ers.
Plumlee attempted only two shots in the first half, connecting on both of them while also hitting two of his four free-throw attempts for a total of six points. The Hornets big man made his presence felt elsewhere, however, grabbing eight rebounds, four assists and a steal over the first two quarters to help Charlotte cut it down to a one-point game at the break. Plumlee added another five boards and two assists in the second half to go along with five points on 2-of-4 shooting to help the Hornets snap their three-game losing streak. He's now recorded seven double-doubles on the season and it was just his third time with six or more assists in a game.
