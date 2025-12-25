site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-mason-plumlee-still-out-for-friday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Still out for Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Plumlee (groin) will not play in Friday's matchup against the Magic.
With Plumlee and Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow) sidelined, Moussa Diabate should continue starting and seeing an expanded role.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories