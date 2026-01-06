Diabate (wrist) is available for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Diabate will return from a two-game absence due to a right wrist sprain, and he's expected to get the starting nod with Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow) remaining on the shelf. Diabate has started each of his last four outings, averaging 9.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.0 minutes per contest over that stretch. With the 23-year-old big man back in the lineup, PJ Hall should slide to the second unit against Oklahoma City.