Diabate contributed 10 points (5-11 FG), 12 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 95-79 loss to the Wizards.

Diabate continued his strong start to the season, recording his second double-double in the past three games. He appears to be firmly locked in as the starting center, averaging 9.3 points. 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 combined steals and blocks in 29.6 minutes per game, through the first six games of the season. Although his ceiling is somewhat limited, he remains a clear must-roster player, particularly for those needing steals from the center position.