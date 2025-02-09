Diabate is listed as doubtful to return in Sunday's game against the Pistons due to a right eye injury, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

In the likely event that Diabate remains out, he'll finish the game with five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across seven minutes after he was forced to the locker room in the second quarter upon taking a hit to the face. Tidjane Salaun, DaQuan Jeffries and Taj Gibson are likely to operate as the Hornets' primary options in the frontcourt for the rest of the contest.