Rozier (illness) is out for Monday's contest against Boston

After initially being deemed probable, Rozier is now out for Monday's matchup against Boston. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight figure to take on additional playmaking opportunities with the likes of Rozier, LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Dennis Smith (ankle) all on the sidelines. Rozier's next chance to return to Charlotte's lineup comes Friday against the Wizards.