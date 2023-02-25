Rozier logged nine points (2-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 121-113 victory over the Timberwolves.

Rozier missed his last game before the All-Star break (hand) but returned to the starting lineup in Friday's win over Minnesota. The veteran guard struggled mightily from the field, including an 0-for-5 showing from beyond the arc, but did provide some good assists and steals, as well as solid free-throw volume. As long as he is back to full health, look for him to bounce back sooner rather than later.