Iman Shumpert: Turns down offer from Houston
Shumpert declined a contract offer from the Rockets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The two sides had been going back and forth on the terms of a possible deal for months, but Shumpert has apparently decided to go in another direction with minicamp set to open later this week. The veteran split last season between Sacramento and Houston, appearing in 62 total games and averaging 7.5 points per game on 37.4 percent shooting.
