Briscoe had 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's loss against Austin.

Briscoe delivered another double-digit scoring performance and dished out exactly seven assists for the third straight game. Briscoe has excelled as a playmaker and has scored 12 or more points in five of his last six outings.