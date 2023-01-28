Molinar logged 20 points (9-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes during the Herd's 115-112 win over Greensboro on Friday.

Wisconsin head coach Chaisson Allen decided not to play Lindell Wigginton, perhaps because he recently returned from an undisclosed injury and is better off resting one game of a back-to-back the Herd have against Greensboro. Regardless, Molinar benefited from the Wigginton absence by being part of Wisconsin's starting lineup and scoring 20 points.