Ja Morant: To undergo minor knee scope
Morant is set to undergo a minor scope on his right knee to remove a "loose body" on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Morant is expected to make a full recovery in 3-to-4 weeks, putting him on track to be back at full strength well before training camp, if not the Las Vegas Summer League in July. The knee scope shouldn't have any impact on his draft stock, as the Murray State product will undoubtedly land in the lottery. Memphis, who holds the No. 2 overall pick, is viewed as the most likely landing spot for Murray.
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...