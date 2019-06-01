Ja Morant: To undergo minor knee scope

Morant is set to undergo a minor scope on his right knee to remove a "loose body" on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Morant is expected to make a full recovery in 3-to-4 weeks, putting him on track to be back at full strength well before training camp, if not the Las Vegas Summer League in July. The knee scope shouldn't have any impact on his draft stock, as the Murray State product will undoubtedly land in the lottery. Memphis, who holds the No. 2 overall pick, is viewed as the most likely landing spot for Murray.