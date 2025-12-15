site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jacob Toppin: Waived by Atlanta
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Hawks waived Toppin (shoulder) on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Toppin was already set to miss the remainder of the season after he underwent surgery last Monday to repair a torn labrum last Monday. The transaction frees up a two-way roster spot for the Hawks.
