JaCorey Williams: Waived by Cleveland
Williams was waived by the Cavaliers on Thursday, Keith Smith of RealGM reports.
Williams was always a long shot to make the final roster, so his release doesn't come as a surprise. Considering he was cut before camp, he could struggle to find a deal elsewhere and should start the year off in the G-League once again. Williams played in 50 games with the Canton Charge last season and averaged 15.6 points and 7.7 rebounds.
