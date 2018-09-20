JaCorey Williams: Waived by Cleveland

Williams was waived by the Cavaliers on Thursday, Keith Smith of RealGM reports.

Williams was always a long shot to make the final roster, so his release doesn't come as a surprise. Considering he was cut before camp, he could struggle to find a deal elsewhere and should start the year off in the G-League once again. Williams played in 50 games with the Canton Charge last season and averaged 15.6 points and 7.7 rebounds.