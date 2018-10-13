JaKarr Sampson: Waived by Chicago

Sampson was let go by the Bulls on Saturday.

Sampson couldn't impress the coaching staff enough to make the final roster. He averaged 15.6 minutes per game in 22 appearances with the Kings last season, averaging 4.7 points and 3.5 rebounds. He's a strong candidate to spend time in the G-League this season.

