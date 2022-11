Akinjo posted 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 105-97 win over the Skyhawks.

Akinjo is proving to be one of, if not the best, passers in the entire G League. He is leading the league in assists with 12.6, and the next-highest player has 11.0. While Akinjo was not efficient, he limited himself to only one turnover.