The Knicks waived Martin on Saturday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Martin joined the Knicks on a two-way deal in late November but never made an appearance with the NBA club. He'll cede his two-way slot to center Dmytro Skapintsev, who adds depth to the frontcourt in the wake of injuries to Mitchell Robinson (foot) and Jericho Sims (ankle). Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, the 19-year-old Martin will remain under the franchise's umbrella with the G League's Westchester Knicks.