Jaysean Paige: Again leads Claws in scoring

Paige generated 27 points (11-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in Tuesday's road OT win over the Mad Ants.

This is the second time in two days that Paige has come off the bench to lead the Claws in scoring. Paige showed no signs of wariness after also playing big minutes on Monday night. Paige was a major reason Maine shot 51 percent from the field during this OT thriller. His 33 minutes of run seems to have clearly established the 6-foot-2 guard's role as the main scoring producer off the Red Claw bench.