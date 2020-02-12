Jaysean Paige: Again leads Claws in scoring
Paige generated 27 points (11-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in Tuesday's road OT win over the Mad Ants.
This is the second time in two days that Paige has come off the bench to lead the Claws in scoring. Paige showed no signs of wariness after also playing big minutes on Monday night. Paige was a major reason Maine shot 51 percent from the field during this OT thriller. His 33 minutes of run seems to have clearly established the 6-foot-2 guard's role as the main scoring producer off the Red Claw bench.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...