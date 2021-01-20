Bogdanovic recorded 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 win over the Pelicans.

Bogdanovic has finally found some consistency after early-season struggles. He's now scored in double figures in each of the past four games, averaging 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in this span while shooting 47.8 percent from the field, 53.6 percent from deep and 75.0 percent from the charity stripe.