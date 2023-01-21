Sexton racked up 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 117-106 loss to Brooklyn.

After missing five of the first six games in January due to hamstring issues, Sexton appears to be fully healthy again. He's scored in double digits in all four games he's played this month, averaging 16.3 points, 2.3 assists, 2.0 boards and 1.0 threes in 25.3 minutes off the bench as Utah's primary source of second-unit scoring. With trade rumors swirling around Mike Conley though, it's possible Sexton will see his minutes and role increase if he moves into the starting five.