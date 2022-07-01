Vanderbilt was traded from the Timberwolves to the Jazz on Friday along with Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Walker Kessler and four first-round picks in exchange for Rudy Gobert, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Vanderbilt appeared in 74 games with Minnesota last season, averaging 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.4 minutes per contest. He'll presumably start at power forward for the Jazz in 2022-23 in what will be his fifth NBA season.