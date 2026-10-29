Hayes notched two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 overtime loss to the Spurs.

Hayes struggled to contribute offensively but made an impact on the glass and defensively, collecting three offensive rebounds while registering multiple blocks. The 37-minute workload was particularly encouraging, though his limited scoring opportunities could make consistent fantasy production difficult. His rebounding and shot-blocking provide some value in deeper formats.