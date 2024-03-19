Collins avoided a concussion but was forced out of Monday's game against the Timberwolves with a head contusion, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He finished the contest with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds across 20 minutes.

Collins suffered the injury in the third quarter, when he was posterized by the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards on a thundering dunk. Though he initially left the game to be evaluated for a concussion, Collins passed all diagnostic testing and appears to have escaped with a minor injury. Utah's training staff will likely re-evaluate Collins on Tuesday before a determination on his status is made for Wednesday's game in Oklahoma City.