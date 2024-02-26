Collins finished with 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 128-109 win over the Spurs.

Collins had the unenviable task of matching up with Victor Wembanyama, but he certainly held his own. Collins has put together a terrific stretch of basketball in February, particularly on the glass, averaging 15.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers.