Collins had nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 18 rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 loss to Charlotte.

Getting the start at center as Walker Kessler moved to the bench, Collins set a new season high in rebounds, with the 18 boards representing his best performance in that category since he matched that total back in early February 2022 while still with the Hawks. The 26-year-old big has emerged as a beast on the glass over the last month, recording double-digit rebounds eight times in the last 12 games and averaging 15.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 blocks over that stretch while shooting 58.9 percent from the floor.