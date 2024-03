Collins posted 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 36 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 loss to Orlando.

Collins saw extended time in Thursday's contest with Walker Kessler (foot) inactive, leading all Jazz players in rebounds to go along with a team-high-tying point total in a double-double performance. Collins has recorded a double-double in 19 games this season, including in seven of his last 10 outings.