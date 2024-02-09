Collins registered 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 loss to Phoenix.

Collins led the Jazz in rebounds Thursday and finished one point shy of Lauri Markkanen for the team scoring lead. He's been a daily double-double threat of late, recording five such performances over his past nine games and falling short by just one rebound three other times during that span. With Collins now playing around 30 minutes in almost every game, he's been a top-50 asset in standard fantasy leagues over the past two weeks.