Collins is questionable to face the Kings on Sunday due to back spasms, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collins is coming off his best performance of the season after putting up 30 points in Friday's loss to the Rockets, but considering Utah doesn't have anything to play for in the final two weeks of the season, the Jazz could be cautious with the veteran power forward. If he can't go Sunday, then Walker Kessler could be in line to enter the starting lineup.