Collins (face/head) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collins was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, so he appears to be dealing with merely a minor contusion. Lauri Makkanen (quad/rest) will be absent from Utah's frontcourt Wednesday, so vacating the 31.8 minutes Collins' has averaged across his last five healthy contests would represent a sizable loss if he's unable to suit up.