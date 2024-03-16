Collins finished Friday's 124-122 win over the Hawks with 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes.

Facing the team he spent the first six seasons of his NBA career with, Collins led the Jazz in rebounding while recording his 22nd double-double of the season, his best performance in that category since 2019-20. Over 10 games since the All-Star break, the 26-year-old big is averaging 16.0 points, 10.2 boards, 1.6 blocks, 1.4 threes and 1.3 assists while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent (14-for-34) from beyond the arc.