Collins chipped in 25 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 20 minutes during Saturday's 147-119 loss to Houston.

Collins missed just two shots from the field and was a dependable asset for the Jazz on both ends of the court, but his contributions were not enough to lift Utah to victory in a game where the Jazz looked overmatched defensively. Collins has done a good job for Utah in terms of fantasy contributions, providing steady numbers as a scorer and rebounder who also shoots the ball efficiently. Over his last 10 games, Collins is averaging 17.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while making 58.4 percent of his attempts from the field.