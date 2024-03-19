Collins went to the locker room during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Timberwolves with an apparent face injury, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.
Collins took the brunt of a thunderous dunk by Anthony Edwards, who was also forced to temporarily visit the locker room before returning. Collins appeared to take a hand and knee to the face and is currently being evaluated by the training staff.
