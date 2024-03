Collins (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against Sacramento.

Collins will be sidelined by back spasms after starting Utah's previous four contests. His next opportunity to take the court comes Tuesday versus Cleveland. Walker Kessler is averaging 8.4 points, 8.2 rebalance and 2.4 blocks in five contests without Collins this season, while Taylor Hendricks should retain a hefty rotation role amid a stretch of averaging 30.4 minutes across his last five games.