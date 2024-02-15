Clarkson provided 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 loss to the Lakers.

Clarkson led all bench players in Wednesday's contest in scoring, threes made and assists while ending as one of seven Jazz players with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Clarkson has been a boost for Utah all season while coming off the bench and starting, posting his 25th game with 15 or more points.