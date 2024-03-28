Clarkson (back) will not play Friday against the Rockets.
Clarkson will miss a second straight game Friday, and it's usually not a good sign if he's getting ruled out a day in advance. In Clarkson's absence Wednesday against the Spurs, both Keyonte George and Collin Sexton played a ton of minutes, while Brice Sensabaugh played just 13 minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Rough night in return•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Available for Monday's game•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Status in question for Monday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Ruled out for Thursday•