Clarkson (back) will not play Friday against the Rockets.

Clarkson will miss a second straight game Friday, and it's usually not a good sign if he's getting ruled out a day in advance. In Clarkson's absence Wednesday against the Spurs, both Keyonte George and Collin Sexton played a ton of minutes, while Brice Sensabaugh played just 13 minutes off the bench.

