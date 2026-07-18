Jazz's Justin Harmon: Drops 21 points in SL win

Harmon had 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes in Friday's 83-79 Summer League win over the Trail Blazers.

With several players sidelined for the Jazz's Summer League finale, Harmon made the most of the opportunity. The 24-year-old guard came off the bench and led Utah in scoring. Additionally, he was one of just two Jazz players to record multiple steals. He scored in double figures in four of his seven appearances between the Las Vegas and Salt Lake City Summer Leagues.