Nurkic (ribs) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

After missing Thursday's win over Brooklyn due to a right rib contusion, Nurkic will return for the second leg of the team's back-to-back. With the veteran big man back in action, Kyle Filipowski will likely retreat to the bench. Over his last five appearances, Nurkic has averaged 12.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.8 minutes per game.