Nurkic ended with 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 105-103 win over Boston.

Nurkic recorded his first double-double of the season, including the winning basket with just 0.6 seconds remaining. That makes two consecutive starts for Nurkic, as he slid into the opening unit with Walker Kessler sidelined due to a shoulder concern. There is no clear return timetable for Kessler at this point, making Nurkic a viable short-term addition.