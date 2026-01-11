Nurkic (toe) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Nurkic is trending toward returning Monday from a two-game absence due to a toe sprain, and his return would likely result in Kevin Love reverting to a bench role. Nurkic has appeared in just 12 of 19 games since Dec. 1 due to injury, and over that span he has averaged 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 threes and 0.9 steals over 27.9 minutes per game.