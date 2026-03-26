Chandler registered 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-6 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 133-110 loss to the Wizards.

Chandler suited up for the third straight game, continuing to turn some heads with his solid play. During that three-game span, he has averaged 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 three-pointers, placing him firmly on the standard league radar.