Jazz's Kennedy Chandler: Solid production continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chandler registered 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-6 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 133-110 loss to the Wizards.
Chandler suited up for the third straight game, continuing to turn some heads with his solid play. During that three-game span, he has averaged 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 three-pointers, placing him firmly on the standard league radar.
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