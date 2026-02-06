This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Kevin Love: Could return Saturday
Love (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Love is in danger of missing a third consecutive game while battling through an illness. Kyle Filipowski and Oscar Tshiebwe would be in line for an uptick in playing time if Love is not cleared to return Saturday.