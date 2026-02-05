site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Kevin Love: Out again Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Love (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hawks.
Love will miss a second straight game due to illness. Kyle Filipowski should continue to see plenty of opportunities in Love's absence.
