Anderson totaled eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals over 17 minutes during Thursday's 123-110 victory over the Nets.

Anderson continues to fly under the radar as a really solid source of fantasy value lately, particularly in category formats. Over his last three appearances, he has produced averages of 9.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in 21.7 minutes per contest.