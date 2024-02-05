Kessler notched 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 27 minutes during Sunday's 123-108 win over Milwaukee.

As usual, John Collins started at center for Utah, but Kessler ended up playing three more minutes. That was largely due to a huge fourth quarter during which the Jazz outscored Milwaukee by 27 points with same five players (Kessler, Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk) on the floor for the entire period. Kessler registered nine points during that run, and he finished with his highest scoring total since mid-December. Kessler's shot-blocking ability is what carries his value in fantasy -- he's swatted at least one shot in 14 straight games, with multiple blocks 10 times during that span -- so whatever scoring he does to complement his defensive work is generally icing on the cake for those who roster him.