Kessler (foot) finished with six points (3-9 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes in Saturday's 142-121 loss to Denver.

Before missing the Jazz's previous four games with a right foot sprain, Kessler had come off the bench in each of his most recent three appearances, but he took on a starting role Saturday. He could be a candidate to hit the bench when the Jazz get both Lauri Markkanen (quadricep) and Taylor Hendricks (toe) back in action, but for the time being, Kessler may be in store for boosted minutes in a depleted Jazz frontcourt.